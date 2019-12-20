Local soldier surprises his sister at her graduation

For many students, high school graduation is unforgettable. Today, a Crete graduate got a huge surprise on top of getting her diploma.

Megan Wanek had not seen her brother, Kyle, in five months. He'd been at Fort Benning in Georgia and then Fort Lee in Virginia.

She said she was crushed at the thought of him missing her graduation.

"He's my best friend," Wanek said. "I don't know what else to say, but he's my best friend. I was heartbroken, I didn't want to graduate. I stopped going to school for a few days so I would have to graduate in May with him here."

Wanek thought Kyle would not be home until Monday. She had no idea, but her family had been planning a graduation surprise for months.

"It was hard keeping it from her," said her father, Donald Wanek. "But we found out about a week ago when he was coming home Wednesday, so we told her the time he'd be getting home Wednesday as the time he'd be home Monday."

Wanek said she was planning a surprise of her own, a party at the airport when Kyle arrived.

Meanwhile, her family came up with a plan.

"We'd been in conversation about this for a month and then about a week ago her mom called and said what if we got him in the Cardinal?" said Crete High School principal Jason Weber.

That's exactly what they did. Kyle snuck into the high school around 1 hour before the graduation ceremony to put on the school's mascot costume.

At the end of graduation, Weber told the five December graduates it's a tradition to take a picture with the mascot. That's when Kyle made his way to the stage and stood behind his sister, waiting for the perfect moment to tap her on the shoulder and take off the mask.

"It was hot in there, but it was so worth it," Kyle Wanek said. "I'm just sitting there hoping she doesn't know it's me."

The moment is one Megan's family said is worth keeping a secret for.

"It was wonderful to see," said Terri Wanek, Megan's stepmom. "Her reaction was priceless."

Ahead of Christmas, the family says this was the best presents they could have ever received.

"One of the greatest days ever," said Loretta Swearingen, Megan's mom.

Kyle is in the Army reserve, so he will be home for a while. Megan plans to start at Southeast Community College in January, and Kyle will start there in the fall.