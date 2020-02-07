Local stores selling out of surgical masks

As 70 people are set to be quarantined many around the state are continuing to take precautions into their own hands.

As a reminder for viewers none of those who are coming to be quarantined for coronavirus have tested positive. Right now it’s simply a precaution but it’s not stopping local stores around town from continuing to sell out of protecting surgical masks.

True Value can’t seem to get enough of the N-95 masks approved by OSHA mainly for harmful dust.

They come in singles and large packages of dozens. The manager at the location of 70th and Van Dorn says people have been buying them non-stop for about the past 10 days.

"Literally bought everything that we could, we bought our warehouse out which was unfortunately only about 200, we shared them with our Lincoln stores,” said Lori Johnson.

Johnson also says that many of the people she has been selling them to tell her they are shipping them to family out west. As many stores on the coast seem to have even less masks available.

It’s important to note that 10/11 spoke with doctors earlier this week about these masks. He said many times these masks have very low filtration capability and that they are most useful in preventing someone who is already infected from spreading the infection. Not as much for prevention someone from catching a virus.