Local teen donates $1,200 worth of art supplies to Pediatric Place

In the season of giving, one local teen has made it his mission to give back every year to the hospital that took care of him when he was younger.

On Sunday, he donated over $1,000 worth of art supplies for other patients.

It all started in 2013 when Cameron Steinblock was hospitalized for a virus.

After getting bored sitting in his hospital bed all day, he realized once he was released, he wanted to make sure other kids always had something fun to do.

On Sunday, a car full of different art supplies was unloaded and brought into CHI Health St. Elizabeth's Pediatric Place. $1,200 worth to be exact.

"I just didn't want them to have to be bored in the hospital because the days can get a lot longer in the hospital because there is not much to do and you're stuck in a bed,” said Steinblock.

Steinblock stayed in the hospital for six days, when he was six-years-old.

Since then, he's donated nine different times.

"It makes me feel good that other kids are going to have more things to do,” said Steinblock.

His mom says as a parent, she could not be more proud to see how far he's come.

"It's fulfilling I guess to see him want to keep doing this every year.

Every year we ask him, do you want to do this again this year? And it's his choice,” said Jessie James.

Nurses at the Pediatric Place say the art supplies will make a huge impact on every child who receives them.

"Here we have games that they can play and stuff like that, but that gets old after a while. So these art supplies really give kids the opportunity to express themselves with art and other things they can't express themselves when we're playing games,” said registered nurse, Megan Borzekofski.

Especially when it is this time of year.

"There's a lot of Christmas art supplies here, so it gives them a chance to celebrate Christmas within those art supplies,” said Borzekofski.

Cameron raises money all year for the art supplies before he makes his delivery in December.

