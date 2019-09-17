Local vet sheds light on high suicide rates among veterinarians

It wasn't long ago that Lincoln veterinarian Amy Walton would wake up every night in cold sweats, her heart racing- dreading going to work.

"Driving to work every day I would just say 'Amy, all you have to do is turn the wheel a little bit and you could just hit that power pole and never worry about it again," Walton said.

This feeling is all too common among veterinarians.

"We see very medically challenging cases, cases of neglect and abuse, we have a high case load and long work hours," Walton said.

She calls it: a perfect storm.

According to the Center for Disease Control, veterinarians are two to three times more like to die by suicide than the average person.

The top reasons why a vet may commit suicide are the pressures of the job and a bad financial situation.

Walton said she's familiar with both.

She said she's been at a clinic where she had a new patient every 15 minutes, worked hours past the end of her shift and was required to take emergency calls around the clock.

"There's times I've had patients in my bathtub, IV fluids hanging from the faucet," Walton said.

Then take that poor work-life balance, and add emotional pet owners.

"I can remember a time an emergency came in, and I was performing CPR on this pet and there was supposed to be an appointment at that same time and the client began berating staff and demanding that I stop CPR and give their pet vaccines," Walton said. "I wish I could say that was an isolated incident."

On top of all of that- many veterinarians struggle to get out of debt.

According to the American Veterinary Medicine Association, the average veterinarian has nearly $150,000 in student debt. According to Forbes, the average salary of a vet in Nebraska is $73,000, the second lowest in the country.

Walton said with all of this on their shoulders, it's hard for a vet not to feel burned out, not to suffer from compassion fatigue.

Her advice to veterinarians- recognize these feelings and work hard to address them with your employer.

"Talk to your clinic owner, your clinic manager. If they're not willing to change, get out," Walton said. "It's not worth your life."

She also said making time to get away from work, to de-stress and take a break is vital. She finds comfort in riding horses, and raising snakes.

Her advice to pet owners- treat your vet with compassion. Even in the most stressful times.

Walton said, also know, sometimes the hardest decisions are the best decisions for your pet.

"I want owners to know if your pet is sick or hurt and you can't afford treatment it doesn't make you a bad pet owner," Walton said. "You don't have to be a millionaire. But sometimes there's a situation where your pet is suffering and doing nothing is bad and the best decision you can make is that quality of life call and we will not judge you for that."

Through all of these experiences, Walton has held on to her life-long love of animals.

But has moved away from working in a clinic and is now a professor of veterinary medicine at the University of Nebraska.

She teaches first and second year veterinary students, and said some of the most important lessons she's taught them have nothing to do with science, and much more to do with their mental health and well-being.

"I pray my students will learn from me and others and putting this out there that they will never have to experience what I did I want them to recognize the signs and get out before they get to that point where they want to turn into telephone pole on way to work."