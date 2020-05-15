Local veterans to be honored in prerecorded program on Memorial Day

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Memorial Day Ceremony for the public normally held at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park will be prerecorded and aired on Monday, May 25. There will be no public observance event this year. The program will include a reading of the names of Lancaster County veterans who have died in the past year. The program will also take the place of the annual Bricks of Honor event that was scheduled for June 13 at the Veterans Memorial Garden.

The ceremony will air at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 7 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 on LNKTV, the City’s government access channel at lincoln.ne.gov. It can be viewed on ALLO channel 2; Spectrum channel 1300; and Kinetic channel 1005. The ceremony will also be available on demand at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: LNKTV) and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity. It will also be shared on the Veterans Memorial Gardens Facebook page.

The event is presented by the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association in cooperation with the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council. The Association also plans Memorial Day observances at Wyuka and Lincoln Memorial Park. Public Memorial Day events will not be held at those two venues this year.

For more information about the Veterans Memorial Garden, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

In lieu of community celebrations statewide, the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs will present an all-day salute to veterans Monday, May 25. NET Television will livestream the observance at the State Capitol Rotunda from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available at veterans.nebraska.gov.