Possible stabbing at nearby home forces school lockout in Grand Island

Grand Island Police are searching for a man who attempted to kill a dog and possibly attempt to stab a person early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 400 block of west 11th. around 7 a.m.

GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a 30-year-old white male, armed at the time with a knife, fled the scene.

As a result, authorities advised the Grand Island Public School District of the situation.

From there, the district announced around 7:40 a.m.that until further notice several elementary schools will be going into a lockout situation.

The schools impacted will be Lincoln, Howard, Jefferson and Knickrehm elementary schools.

GIPS staff will be at school doors allowing students into the building. No parents will be allowed to enter Tuesday morning.

The statement from the school goes on to say "thank you for your patience and for helping keep our kids safe."

Trinity Lutheran School was also placed in a lockout status for a short time Tuesday, but they have since resumed normal operations.

GIPD are looking for the suspect, Shane Brethour, 30 of Grand Island.

Police said he may be in the company of a 15 year old runaway juvenile. He was observed wearing brown cover alls.

If you see the suspect, do not approach. Contact 911 immediately.

