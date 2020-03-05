Long-time Gates Elementary principal announces retirement

Julie Martin, the long-time principal at Gates Elementary in Grand Island announced to her staff on Wednesday this will be her last year. She is retiring at the end of the school year.

Martin started with GIPS in 1998 as a teacher at Seedling Mile, where she became principal and integration specialist for the 2002-2003 school year. Martin became the Gates principal in 2005. She is currently the longest-serving principal at any GIPS school.

Martin has a total of 22 years overall with Grand Island Public Schools.

“Mrs. Martin has been an institution at Gates Elementary,” said Dr. Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent. “The number of students, parents and teachers she has helped grow is a legacy to be proud of. We wish her well in retirement and thank her for all she has done for our community.”

GIPS said they will start the search for the next Gates principal immediately.