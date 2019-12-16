Longwells hosts keg curling league

On Monday nights a new take on a winter sport is taking over The Railyard ice skating rink.

Longwells is now hosting a Monday night Bud Light Keg Curling League.

They currently have ten teams who compete with pony kegs in a large-scale curling match.

It's a sport the bars owner thought up as a way to capitalize on a usually slow night.

"Just really wanted to drive business on an off night," said Lauren Marsh, the general manager. "Use the ice skating rink when it wasn't being used by families and my dad came up with the idea for Bud Light Keg Curling and the response has been great."

The sport has become so popular in just its first two weeks the bar is going to be starting another league that will be on Sunday Nights.

For more information on the league check out their Facebook page.