Looking ahead to Seward's Fourth of July celebrations

This Fourth of July around 50,000 people will fill the city of Seward for its annual Independence Day celebrations.

For 150 years its celebrated independence unlike any other Nebraska city and we wanted to know what's new for year 151.

Every year you can find fireworks, floats and food at the Seward Fourth of July celebration.

"We're just excited with a host of activities both on the 3rd and on the 4th,” said Fourth of July Committee Chairman, Clark Kolterman.

It all started here in 1868 and this year its even bigger and better.

But they'll still have some favorites.

"We have the apple pie eating contest the bubble gum blowing contest which are free,” said Kolterman.

This year Kolterman says they will even have a pole-vaulting contest on the street.

But one big exhibit that is new this year is at the Nebraska National Guard Museum.

The $250,000 addition is called "From Cornrows to Hedgerows”.

"This celebrates the liberation of Saint Lo France by the Nebraska National Guard 134th regiment,” said Kolterman.

10/11 NOW spoke with many people in Seward who say they wait all year for this Fourth of July celebration and they can't be more proud that it's their hometown.

"There's a ton of people so it's really cool to be from here, and just have your hometown pride for Seward, so it's pretty cool,” said Anna Baack.

"It shows that Seward's done something right every year to bring people here to do the biggest celebration of the year,” said Jerry Glaser.

Although they are looking forward to the pre-party, Kolterman says they are actually already thinking about 2020.

"Our next meeting is July 9th, to evaluate this fourth and look towards next year,” said Kolterman.

http://www.julyfourthseward.com/