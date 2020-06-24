Loomis Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Distributing Child Pornography

21-year old Trevor C. Maaske of Loomis, Nebraska was sentenced Wednesday by United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 144 months’ imprisonment for receipt and distribution of child pornography.

There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Maaske will begin an 8-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender. Judge Rossiter ordered Maaske to pay restitution in the amount of $9,000.

His sentence comes after a FBI investigation in 2019. On July 19, 2019 and undercover FBI agent received a private message from Maaske using Kik Messenger (an online application and website with servers located outside of Nebraska).

Maaske sent the FBI agent a video of a minor child undressing and completely naked. Upon receipt of the video, the FBI immediately obtained and executed a federal search warrant of Maaske’s residence. The FBI seized a digital device from Maaske’s bedroom, which contained child pornography that had been sent and received through the internet.