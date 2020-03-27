Lori Cox voted out as Nebraska State Fair Executive Director

Today, the Nebraska State Fair Board met for an emergency meeting to discuss important topics like finances and possible changes to the executive director contract.

They voted to remove Lori Cox as the executive director. She will step down into a senior consultant role for the remainder of her contract which ends in January 2021. She will keep the same pay and benefits. It was a mutually agreed upon resolution between the attorneys representing the board and Cox. In a letter read publicly after the executive session, it cited concerns for Cox's health.

There were also some discussions about whether three new members of the board who have only attended one meeting should get to vote on the decision. There are still many questions about the finances of the board, but those discussions have been pushed to a future meeting when the entire board can meet. Jamie Parr was voted to be the director in the interim.

Lori Cox requested to speak after the vote, but Chair Beth Smith denied the chance even though multiple board members asked to let Cox speak.

Board member Jeremy Jensen asked Smith what the plan was to look into the missing finance information that is being investigated by an outside firm and the Nebraska State Patrol. He also asked she had a plan to work with Cox in her consulting role to find out if any vendors have been taking advantage of the fair.

