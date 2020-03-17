Lost in Fun temporarily closes its doors citing health and safety concerns

Lincoln's Lost in Fun is temporarily closing amid coronavirus concerns. The business posted on Facebook on Tuesday saying they will be closed through March 27.

The posts reads, "The health and safety of your children is our first and foremost priority. With the guidance that was imposed by the State of Nebraska along with the CDC, we have decided to close our facility temporarily starting Tuesday 3/17/20. We feel that is important to contribute to the state-wide effort to preserve the health of the community. We will keep our community updated as the situation develops. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are tentatively planning on opening on March 28th given the proper guidance."

Lost in Fun, at 15th and Yankee Hill, is an indoor play center that hosts open play as well as parties.

The business said the decision to close was difficult but necessary. Lost in Fun will be reaching out to customers with events booked during the closure. They plan to reopen on March 28.

