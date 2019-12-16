City employee helps woman find wedding ring lost in dumpster

What was a normal stop to recycle, turned into a panic after a Lincoln woman realized she lost her wedding ring while throwing things away.

Luckily, a city employee was able to help dig it out.

Alex Fraser said she wasn't sure if she would ever see her ring again.

"Definitely some dread, that heart-pounding feeling when something goes wrong," Fraser said.

After dropping off her recycling at the 12th and South recycling drop-off, Fraser went about her normal day.

It was hours later when she realized her ring was gone and she thought it was in a dumpster.

"I just wanted to ask, is there any way I can get into the dumpster?" Fraser said. "I maybe lost my wedding ring in there, I'm sorry this is kind of an unusual request".

That's when she met a city employee at the dumpsters to see if there was anything that could be done.

"I went on that side and slowly, carefully and patiently picked through some of the paper," said Ryan Becker, City of Lincoln Recycling and Solid Waste employee.

It took only about 10 minutes, but in the end, the ring was found.

"Lo and behold, luckily that ring did not fall through any of the cavities in that mixed paper bin, they can sink really fast," Becker said.

Seeing the ring again is something that Fraser couldn't thank Becker enough for.

"Relief, just a wave of it," Fraser said. "I was very grateful he was able to help me and get in there and he was willing to spend that time to come down and look for it".

The City of Lincoln Recycling and Solid Waste said if something like this ever happens to you, you can always give them a call or shoot them an email and they'll try their best to help.