LBPHD confirms six additional cases of COVID-19 in Custer County.

Loup Basin Public Health Department confirmed six additional cases of COVID-19 in Custer County.

Five of the additional cases are at Callaway Good Life Center (two residents and three staff members). As stated in the press release from LBPHD on April 11, the residents who tested positive from the Callaway Good Life Center are being moved out of the facility. Per guidance of the CDC, healthcare workers must remain off work until the following criteria are met.

-At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory systems (e.g. cough, shortness of breath); and,

- At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

The sixth case is a male in his 20's who has been isolating in his home since April 6. Health department staff have conducted contact tracing to identify any individuals who were at risk of being exposed and those identified have been asked to quarantine.