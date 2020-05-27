Low-income seniors encouraged to apply for farmers market coupons

Qualifying Lancaster County residents age 60 and over are encouraged to apply for coupons that can be exchanged for eligible foods at farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.

According to the City of Lincoln, the coupons, available through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP), are good for fruits, vegetables, honey and fresh-cut herbs.

The coupons will be distributed through a random drawing based on the number of coupons available for Lancaster County.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person sign up this year.

All applicants must apply by contacting Aging Partners at 402-441-3480 or jengel@lincoln.ne.gov.

Gross income cannot exceed $23,606 for a single-person household or $31,894 for a two-person household. The maximum benefit per household, per season is $48. Once selected, residents may authorize someone to purchase produce on their behalf, providing the proxy completes a proxy form.

Coupons will be distributed to the selected recipients beginning June 1, and they are valid through October. Participants must re-apply every year, and coupons are never guaranteed. Selected applicants will be given information on how to pick up their coupons. The SFMNP is administered by the Department of Agriculture in Nebraska. Local area agencies on aging are responsible for distributing the coupons.

More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.