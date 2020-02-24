Low pressure system leads to possibility of snow on Tuesday

A low pressure system and cold front will move through the area Monday night into Tuesday. This will bring colder temperatures, breezy conditions and a chance of precipitation to the area.

Chance of rain in the evening transitions to a chance of snow overnight into Tuesday. It could become warm enough in the afternoon that some rain mixes in with the snow in some locations. A trace to 1" of snowfall accumulation is possible in Eastern Nebraska.

In the central and western parts of the state, 1 to 4" of snow is possible. With north winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph likely Tuesday, areas of reduced visibility as well as blowing and drifting snow are possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Central and Western Nebraska through Tuesday evening.

Chilly conditions look to remain on Wednesday with below average temperatures expected. It should be breezy in the morning with decreasing winds likely in the afternoon.

There is a slim chance of precipitation Thursday and Friday as a few upper level disturbances move through the region. Temperatures look to return to above average by Friday.

Once again, the upcoming weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies and mild, well above average temperatures.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then a chance 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Very light snowfall accumulation possible. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North-northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy, colder and breezy. 60 percent chance of snow. Rain could mix in with the snow in the afternoon. Snowfall accumulation of a trace to 1" possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s. North winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy and still breezy. 30 percent chance of flurries or light snow showers in the evening. Very little to no additional snowfall accumulation expected. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s. North winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Breezy in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 30s. North winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 40s.