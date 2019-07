Lululemon, which sells high-end athletic gear, is planning on open a downtown Lincoln storefront.

According to documents filed with the planning commission, the Canadian retailer plans to open a new store at 14th and P streets.

The new location will be in the old Post & Nickel building. Post & Nickel closed after being open for 50 years in Lincoln.

Lululemon previously had a pop-up store in the Gateway Mall before it closed down in May.