Lucile Drive closure begins Monday

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 29, southbound Lucile Drive, between Pioneers Boulevard and Lowell Avenue, will be closed through Monday, August 5 for utility work.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this work.

For more information on this project, contact Harry Kroos, LTU, at 402-429-4872 or hkroos@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.