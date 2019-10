Lululemon, which sells high-end athletic gear, opened a a storefront in downtown Lincoln Friday.

The new location is in the old Post & Nickel building at 14th and P Streets. Post & Nickel closed after being open for 50 years in Lincoln.

Lululemon previously had a pop-up store in the Gateway Mall before it closed down in May.

The store is having a grand opening celebration this weekend.

Friday 10/25: 10am - 7pm

Saturday 10/26: 10am-7pm

Sunday 10/27: 11am-6pm