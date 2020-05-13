Lulu's on N provides meals to hundreds during pandemic, needs support to continue

Since the walk-up restaurant opened, Lulu's on N has had a focus on more than just serving great comfort food.

"We saw a need to feed Lincoln's homeless so we've always done meals for the homeless and anyone who is hungry," Dylan Douglas, graphic designer for Lulu's on N said.

But in the last year, they've doubled down on those efforts to help, even becoming a non-profit organization called Loaves and Fishes, and during COVID-19 helping hundreds get food on their plates.

Douglas, and Katie Moffitt, the social services coordinator for the organization, said all these efforts tie back to their mom, Karen Lamb.

"She always says if you have more than you should help other people, so it was important to her that we saw this need and did something about it," Moffitt said.

So they've been providing lunches for children at the F Street Community Center, they provide hot meals and bags of groceries and toiletries and they've sent baked goods to reservations across the state.

But they can't do it alone, Moffitt said.

Normally, they're able to get groceries from The Food Bank of Lincoln to supplement their efforts, but with high demand and reduced volunteers, the Food Bank isn't able to provide food.

"Which we totally understand, but it makes things a little more difficult because we were able to use that food to help feed people," Moffitt said.

They are now getting some supplies from Super Saver and Dunkin' Donuts, but could use donations now more than ever.

"Lots of people have lost their jobs, are really food insecure right now and we're helping more people than we ever have, so now is a critical time for those donations for us," Moffitt said.

Douglas said the impact of those donations is easy to see.

"The most touching part of this is seeing people we've helped come back and want to donate money or food, or even sweep the front of the restaurant," Douglas said. "Seeing that impact first hand really makes me grateful for what we're able to provide."

If you want to help play a role in their efforts, they are accepting donations of food. They say any packaged foods, crackers, canned foods with the tab for easy-opening and loaves of bread would be really helpful. As well as plastic baggies to help pack lunches.

Monetary donations also go further right now, with fundraising efforts put on by Firespring and Give to Lincoln Day.

To donate through Give to Lincoln Day click here: https://www.givetolincoln.com/nonprofits/loaves-and-fishes

To donate through Firespring click here: https://now.firespring.com/nonprofits/loaves-and-fishes-inc

