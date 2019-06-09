Lutheran Center decommissions before demolition and reconstruction

After 67 years, the Lutheran Center on the University of Nebraska campus will be getting a new look.

Church-goers sing during their last service in the original Lutheran Center

The campus pastor said this upgrade will change the Lutheran center, but will still be in the same place as the original and use some of the original materials.

Today was the decommissioning service for the Lutheran Center on 16th street. Over a hundred people packed into the sanctuary for the last service until reconstruction.

"I am absolutely excited and terrified all at the same time. I think God is moving here," said Pastor Adam White. "God is up to something in his community and we're excited to see that take shape."

The new project will cost $5.6 million but the Lutheran Center has $4.6 million pledged already. White said the plan is to have the new Lutheran Center complete by the fall of 2020.

Pastor White said that aside from building just a new sanctuary, they plan to have a living center for students as well.