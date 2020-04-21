Lyrid meteor shower peaks tonight

The Lyrid meteor shower will peak the night of April 21st into the early hours of April 22nd. With overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s across central and eastern Nebraska, and mostly clear to partly cloudy skies across the area tonight, conditions will be great for meteor viewing! As a bonus, with a nearly-new moon tonight, there will be little extra light pollution to spoil the show.

While the Lyrids are only a medium-strength meteor shower, they are one of the first meteor showers of the Spring, meaning the weather is typically warm enough to enjoy them outdoors. Every Spring, the Lyrids produce about 10-20 meteors per hour at their peak. While these rates are relatively low compared to other meteor showers, the Lyrids have been known to produce some fireballs.

If you are hoping to view a meteor shower, just head outside after dark, look up, and wait. Meteor shower viewing is typically best between about 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., when the sky is at its darkest. It is important to get out of town and away from light pollution. Allow time for your eyes to fully adjust to the darkness, about 30 minutes. That includes staying off your phone! Just enjoy the sights and sounds of nature. The longer you watch the sky and allow your eyes to adjust, the more you'll see!

