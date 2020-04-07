MAHA Music Festival in Omaha canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Originally planned for August, this year's MAHA Festival in Omaha has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, organizers said Tuesday morning “While these are tough decisions to make, we’re beyond grateful for the community’s support and we can’t wait to come back strong in 2021.”

In 2019, about 14,500 people attended the annual event.

"Lacking confirmation that a festival of this scale will be considered safe by public health officials in August, cancellation arose as the most viable option to preserve the annual event and organization as a whole," the release states.

The event was slated to run from Aug. 5-8, with outdoor performances scheduled in Stinson Park at Aksarben Village and other multi-faceted events throughout Omaha.

Omaha Lit Fest is still scheduled for Aug. 5-6, the release states.