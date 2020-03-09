MONA hires new Executive Director in Kearney

The Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney, also known as MONA, announced Monday the new hire of Nicole Herden of Boise, Idaho, as its new executive director.

According to the press release, Herden has managed curatorial and museum facilities projects for more than 10 years, including the past four as curator of art at Boise Art Museum, where she developed over a dozen exhibitions annually while expanding the permanent collection by nearly 500 works of art. She also served two years as registrar at BAM, which houses more than 4,000 objects.

MONA opened in 1986 in Kearney and houses the official art collection of the state of Nebraska, which includes more than 5,000 pieces.

The museum is governed by a statewide board of directors in collaboration with the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

It collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska, or those who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.