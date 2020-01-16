Hastings man not guilty in 2018 machete assault case

A jury cleared a Hastings man in connection with a June 2018 case involving a machete and a girlfriend.

David Wilsey, 64, was charged with felony assault and use of a deadly weapon. The Adams County Attorney confirmed that a jury last week found Wilsey not guilty on both charges.

Police reported that Wilsey was at his home in the 700 block of South Baltimore Street in June 2018 when a man that used to date a woman visiting Wilsey began kicking at the door.

Wilsey allegedly answered the door with a machete in his hand. In the ensuing argument and scuffle, Wilsey cut the victim multiple times on his arm, including one cut to the bone. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Court records indicate the victim had a gun on him at the time.

A Hastings Tribune story on the trial reported Wilsey's attorney argued that he was defending himself during the incident. The jury agreed and acquitted Wilsey on January 9.