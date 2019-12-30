Madhouse Experience closing its doors in Lincoln

Madhouse Experience in Lincoln, a trampoline park located in Speedway Village, will be closing its doors “until further notice”.

According to a Facebook post by Madhouse, the closure will take place on January 1, 2020.

“Attention Madhouse Customers - - -

We regret to inform you that after Tuesday, December 31st, we will be closing our doors until further notice. We have enjoyed getting to serve our customers and be a part of the community. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience,” the post said.

The trampoline park is located at 345 Speedway Circle and was formerly Defy Gravity.

