Madison Tyson plant outbreak up to 58 cases

The coronavirus outbreak at a northeast Nebraska packing plant has grown to 58 cases.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department announced Sunday morning that the outbreak at the Tyson pork plant in Madison sits at 58 confirmed cases, an increase of seven since Friday. Overall cases in the Health Department's four-county district grew to 83, a jump of nine cases.

The Health Department says there are 81 tests pending in the district. Officials don't know how many of those tests are from Tyson workers.

A deeper look at the numbers:

Burt County - 1 positive test

Stanton County - 1 positive test

Cuming County - 3 positive tests

Madison County - 77 positive tests, 3 deaths, 14.2% positive test rate