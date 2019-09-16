Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals help South Dakota man recover from full paralysis

A South Dakota man has called Lincoln home for the last six months.

He's been at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals since March, recovering from Guillan Barre Syndrome.

Chris Maxwell was diagnosed with Guillan Barre, or GBS, in February.

In just over a month the illness, which causes the immune system to attack the nervous system, robbed the father of four of his ability to walk, speak, breathe and even blink his eyes.

"I arrived at Madonna in my lowest point possible," Maxwell said.

He's one of hundreds of Madonna patients to travel hours away from home for treatment and rehab.

Last year 33 percent of Madonna patients came from 26 states.

Maxwell said after moving through a few different hospitals in South Dakota, he knew Madonna was where he needed to be.

"They're so aggressive about other therapies," Maxwell said. "As soon as possible they had me speaking and working on communicating with family and therapy staff, as soon as possible had me in a full physical and occupational therapy regime."

Maxwell said those therapies are why he's been able to make an almost complete recovery.

His therapists said, it's more than the therapy, it's his attitude.

"He really embodies the Madonna spirit," Occupational Therapist Danielle Willey said. "He's so motivated, so determined. Every challenge we have him, he met it and if he couldn't he was going to try as hard as he could."

Maxwell has gone from being entirely paralyzed by GBS to walking unassisted.

He said it wasn't easy, but necessary.

"I want to get back to my wife and the life we've been so blessed to have, to get back to my four children," Maxwell said.

Maxwell finished his therapy at Madonna and will go to a post-hospital facility in Omaha to further his recovery.

He hopes to be home in time to Trick-or-Treat with his kids.

