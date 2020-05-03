Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals hold virtual candlelight prayer vigil

On Sunday night, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals was filled with candles lighting up windows for its Hour of Power.

Windows of patients rooms were lined with LED candles to show solidarity for COVID-19 patients, front line nurses and clinical providers across the world. Madonna asked people in the community to pray from 7-8 o'clock.

About 30 staff members volunteered to sit outside of Madonna holding candles during that hour of prayer.

"Just because everyone is going through a lot of stress during these challenging times. We also put feelers out to the community through the churches to have people pray for us and all of the health care workers and those suffering through illness right now,” said Pastoral Care Manager, Patrick Miron.

In all, about 50 staff members in Omaha and in Lincoln prayed outside of patients windows this evening.

Miron says he hopes the virtual candlelight showed the power of hope during this difficult time.