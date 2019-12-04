Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals to construct new patient wing

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals plans to construct a $57 million, 112,000 square foot, 3-story patient wing at its Lincoln Campus hospital.

According to a news release, this will replace half its existing rooms, integrating leading-edge technologies, improving patient experience and affirming its position as a critical part of the health care continuum.

"We're excited to embark on the next chapter of Madonna's long history of rebuilding the lives of our friends and neighbors here in Nebraska and across the county," said Paul Dongilli Jr., PhD., Madonna president and CEO. "Lincoln has been our home base for more than 60 years - our commitment to this community is stronger than ever."

The project will add 59 new hospital patient rooms for a total of 120 rooms.

The groundbreaking on the addition is expected in spring 2020 with anticipated completion by January 2023.