Magical Lights of Malcolm show entertains thousands

There can be a lull in the stretch between Christmas and New Years, but for one Malcolm family they're gearing up for the final push before they start planning for 2020.

From snowmen to nativity scenes and even a Husker football field, this drive-through light show coordinated to music on a radio station is impressing many.

The town of Malcolm has 413 people in it, but during the holiday season that number can easily be matched thanks to the magical lights of Malcolm.

"We saw about it on Facebook and we came out here and it's a really good one," said

Scott Hollman of Lincoln.

"It was fantastic and had great variety," said Jeff Elting of Hastings.

The man behind the magical show is Vinny Bittinger.

He says Christmas lights began as a hobby and grew into a passion.

"I don't hunt. I don't fish. I just do Christmas lights all year round. I'm building, programming and designing," said Bittinger.”

This show features 250,000 lights.

It lasts 20 minutes, plays on a loop from 6:00-10:00 p.m., and is staying up until January 6th.

"There are so many people are traveling for the holidays so we have found keeping the lights up until after Christmas has given people the ability to come out and see the lights," said Bittinger.

The show is also a free will donation helping give back to the community of Malcolm.

"We felt it was a great way to use the light show and the attention and the traffic to help raise money for Malcolm Field of Dreams to help build new baseball and softball fields," said Bittinger.

If you think this is impressive Bittinger is already planning next year's show.

We can't reveal too much about it, but the lights are more than doubling and it's moving locations.

