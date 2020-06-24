Maintenance work between Hwy 34 between Seward and Lincoln

Expect road repairs on Highway 34 between Seward and Lincoln starting Wednesday.

Nebraska Department of Transportation said a chip seal project will begin on Highway 34 from Highway 79 to east Seward Street in Seward.

Chip seal is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.

Traffic is going down to one lane. Expect reduced speeds in the area, as well.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution.

The work is anticipated to take 4 days.

