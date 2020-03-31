Make-A-Wish Nebraska asks for support as wish trips halted due to COVID-19

Make-A-Wish Nebraska has launched a new campaign encouraging people to take to social media to support Make-A-Wish families whose trips have been delayed due to COVID-19.

Nearly 8 in 10 wishes granted by the Make-A-Wish foundation involve some sort of travel, and many have been halted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Nebraska, about 20 wishes were immediately impacted by the decision to postpone for public and medical concerns, the Nebraska chapter of the organization said. Nationwide, that number is 970.

One family affected is the Whisler family from Seward. Colton Whisler, 5, was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer, in October 2018. His family was set to take a trip to Sea World in May to coincide with his sixth birthday, but now that won't happen.

As a result of delays, Make-A-Wish has launched a campaign called "Messages of Hope" nationwide. The group is encouraging people to write, record or photograph messages of encouragement to kids who are waiting for their wishes due to COVID-19.

People can post messages on social media by tagging the Made-A-Wish Nebraska account. Posters are also being asked to the the hashtag: #WishesAreWaiting. Make-A-Wish has also asked people to consider making a donation to the non-profit.

Over the next 40 days, until April 29, also known as World Wish Day, some of those messages will be shared by the organization.