Malone & LPD host first Hold Cops Accountable meeting

Thursday The Malone Center and The Lincoln Police Department hosted the first Hold Cops Accountable meeting.

The group will meet bi-monthly to take the publics' input and then come back with reports and answers on its social media and website.

There were few empty chairs in The Wakanda Room of the Malone Center as dozens took the microphone to address the Hold Cops Accountable Committee.

"Not one time did you mention racism or white supremacy in the interviews that I watched," said one testifier. "If that's is the case why should people take forums such as these seriously if we're not going to get to the heart of the problem."

Many of those testifying Thursday nights were part of groups that were protesting police brutality earlier this month and many of the questions and stories were related to the Sherrif's Department's use of force investigation

"Clouds of tear gas as they were forced to endure the humiliation of being arrested for protesting police violence," said one woman who witnessed the arrests.

The HCA committee will also come five subcommittees: language, policy, investigations, community engagement, and structural disparity. Made up of about 10 people each.

"We tried to look at the top five things that the community would not only bridge the gap but also create more understanding, make things more equitable," said Brittney Hodges-Bolkovac one of the organizers.

Thursday it was also seeking members for those subcommittees that will start meeting in the coming weeks.

"To bridge the gap so people aren't afraid to speak up," said Hodges-Bolkovac. "If you see something, say something because if you don't things aren't going to happen."

After tonight’s meeting, those on the committee will convene separately to research and make reports of problems or answer questions posed during the meetings that will be posted at a later date online.