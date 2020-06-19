Malone and Paper Kite collecting donations for new moms

The Malone Center here in Lincoln is partnering with Paper Kite to raise money and donations for the families they support, mentor, and provide for through the breastfeeding initiative.

That initiative is about a year old. Right now it currently supports 16 families, many of whom are moms under the age of 20.

Jillian Boldt and Dania Delone provide breastfeeding support through their program with the Malone Center and the Centers for Disease Control.

"Emotional support, lactation assistance, patient advocacy, education, transportation, and group events to build a strong network from pregnancy on," said Delone.

Black infants are 21 percent less likely to have ever been breastfed than white infants. A rate the Malone is working to change.

"We are currently serving 16 families with a household size of two to six people," said Delone. "We follow them through pregnancy and then a full year afterward."

Now through June 23rd, they are collecting donations. For items like breast pumps and materials, diapers, grocery store gift cards, and other items.

"There's something really beautiful about bringing back the tradition of communities and individuals surrounding a new mom," said Boldt. "Providing the love, support, and items she needs to care for her family."

Because of COVID-19 they now have online support along with monthly distribution of these items to families.

The pair hopes to maybe add more members to their team later this year.

"To expand the services we're providing to our families and communities this fall," said Boldt. "To continue to combat the disparities in black maternal health."

The best place to drop off those donation items is at Paper Kite. A portion of the proceeds from sales at Paper Kite this weekend will also be going towards the program.