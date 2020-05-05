Man admitted to hospital in early April recovers from COVID-19

A local man who was admitted to the hospital on April 5 with COVID-19 has walked out of Bryan Health and returned home after making a full recovery.

Eric Bluford was discharged from Bryan West Campus last weekend, hospital officials said.

Staff and family were there to celebrate Bluford's recovery from COVID-19, and he was set off with a parade as he left the hospital.

According to hospital officials, Bluford is the first COVID-19 patient to be discharged from the Bryan Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation facility.

His sister, Trisha, also works at the facility and walked with him out of the hospital.

Bluford was admitted to the hospital on April 5, and on April 24 he was sent to the rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery. He returned home on May 1.

