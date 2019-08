Lincoln Police arrested a 27-year-old man after a box containing 2,500 grams of meth was delivered to his home.

According to LPD, on Friday around 10:30 a.m., a federal search warrant was served on a box intercepted by USPS.

The package was headed to 6731 Rockwood Lane in Lincoln and contained five separate packages of suspected meth, totaling 2,501 grams.

The package was delivered to Dylan Dahlgren, 27, who was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.