Man arrested after barricading himself in shed

Lincoln Police arrested a man after he sped off from a traffic stop, barricaded himself in a shed, used a blow torch to keep officers back, and was eventually taken down by a police K9.

LPD said on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m., an officer pulled over Joseph Rolenc, 45, near 48th and Holdrege streets.

Rolenc was informed that since he was driving with a suspended license, his car would have to be towed. Rolenc proceeded to speed away from the stop.

LPD said an officer heard this on a radio and went to Rolenc’s last known address, and a short time later he arrived holding a metal pipe. Rolenc ran into his back yard and tried to spray an unknown substance at the officer before barricading himself in a shed, police said.

Officers learned that there was propane being stored in the shed, and Rolenc soon began using a blow torch to shoot flames out of a broken out window.

Police said he continued to make threats and negotiations weren’t working, so officers brought in a police K9.

Officers were able to force the doors open and saw Rolenc covered in debris wearing a motorcycle helmet trying to hide from the dog.

The K9 grabbed onto him, and both were pulled from the shed, LPD said.

Rolenc had bites on his shoulder and hand, and the dog did not need medical attention.

Rolenc was arrested obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, fleeing to avoid arrest, and driving under suspension.