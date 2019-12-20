Man arrested after fingerprints tie him to November burglary

Lincoln Police arrested a 29-year-old on Thursday for stealing shoes, clothes, power tools, and other items from a home in November.

LPD said on Nov. 19 officers took a report of a burglary in the 1600 Block of N 56th Street.

Police said access was gained through a sliding glass door being smashed, and five pairs of shoes, clothes, power tools, loose change, and a stamp collection was taken.

Officers processed the scene for fingerprints, which led them to Derek Bohaty, 29, who was arrested around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Total loss from the burglary was $500 and damage was $400.

