Man arrested after leading Troopers on multiple pursuits

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Norfolk man and rescued a woman following a pair of pursuits Saturday in eastern Nebraska.

This afternoon at approximately 1:50 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Camaro near West Point on Highway 275 for speeding. The vehicle refused to stop.

As the vehicle fled, the trooper initiated a pursuit traveling southbound on Highway 275. The vehicle reached speeds of more than 110 miles per hour during the pursuit.

As the vehicle approached West Point, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of caution for public safety.

Just over an hour later, troopers in Omaha located the suspect vehicle near 132nd and Blondo. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it again fled.

Troopers initiated another pursuit as the Camaro fled westbound on West Maple Road.

Troopers observed a female passenger in the vehicle attempting to get their attention.

The vehicle then turned northbound on Highway 275, reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour.

As the vehicle approached Fremont, troopers were able to successfully deploy spike strips to the slow the vehicle, which still refused to stop.

A trooper then performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The driver, Eric Wilson, 39, of Norfolk, was immediately taken into custody.

Troopers determined that the female passenger was being held in the vehicle against her will.

Wilson, was lodged in Douglas County Jail for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, false imprisonment, an active warrant from Madison County, and several traffic violations.

Additional charges are pending.