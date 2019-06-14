Man arrested after meth found during traffic stop

Lincoln Police arrested a 49-year-old man after 13.8 grams of meth were found during a traffic stop.

LPD said on Thursday around 1:47 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle near N. 56th and Holdrege Street for failing to signal a turn.

Officers contacted Shawn Hammeren, 49, and a digital scale with residue and multiple baggies were seen in the vehicle.

Officers also located $265 in cash and 13.8 grams of meth.

Hammeren was cited and lodged for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

