Man arrested after punching holes in walls of Lincoln hospital

A Lincoln man was arrested Sunday for refusing to leave a hospital and punching holes in the wall.

LPD said officers were called to Bryan West Hospital on a report of a disturbance, and when they arrived, they were told Benjamin Joyce, 42, became upset after being asked to leave.

Witnesses told police Joyce refused to leave and started throwing items and punching holes in the walls. In addition, he ripped wallpaper off the walls in one of the rooms.

LPD said $300 in damage was caused, and Joyce was arrested for trespassing and vandalism.

