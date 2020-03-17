Man arrested after refusing to pull over, hiding from Lincoln Police

Lincoln Police arrested a 38-year-old man who led police on a brief chase and was found hiding from officers in an apartment.

LPD said on Monday around 7 p.m., officers tried to stop a Cadillac Deville near 24th and S streets.

The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, police said, and ignored traffic lights heading south from R Street to P Street.

Officers terminated the pursuit but found the vehicle abandoned near 25th and U streets.

Inside the car was eight ounces of marijuana and a digital scale and meth residue.

The registered owner of the vehicle matched the description of the man driving, LPD said, and officers learned he was likely hiding in a nearby apartment.

Officers located Andrew Lawrence, 38, at someone else’s apartment near 25th and Vine streets, and arrested him for possession of a controlled substance and flee to avoid arrest.