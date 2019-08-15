Man arrested after threatening restaurant manager, police officer

A 46-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an incident Wednesday afternoon.

Grand Island Police were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to Lina's Restaurant on 2nd Street. This were called out for a man who threatened to stab the manager after not being allowed to use the restroom.

The man, Milton Mejia, was told not to return to the store, but he did anyway.

Mejia was later contacted and placed under arrest. GIPD said Mejia threatened to kill the arresting officer.

While being booked into jail, Milton claimed multiple medical and mental health problems, and later admitted to making those claims in an attempt to get out of going to jail.

Milton was arrested for terroristic threats, first degree trespassing and false reporting.