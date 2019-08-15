Man arrested following pursuit in Omaha

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Bellevue man on numerous charges following a pursuit overnight in Omaha.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., a trooper observed a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 running a stop sign near 69th and Grant streets. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and fled west toward 72nd street. The trooper initiated a pursuit and the vehicle turned southbound on 72nd street, fleeing toward Interstate 80.

The vehicle entered I-80 traveling eastbound. While on I-80, it struck another vehicle, a Toyota 4-Runner. The driver of the Toyota was not injured. The suspect vehicle continued eastbound.

As the suspect vehicle approached 42nd street on I-80, it swerved across four lanes towards a trooper attempting to set up spike strips. The trooper ran into the ditch to avoid being hit. The suspect then struck another trooper’s cruiser. Moments later, a trooper successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop.

As troopers approached the vehicle, the suspect refused to comply with verbal commands. Troopers deployed tasers to take the suspect into custody.

The driver, Jack Costello, 54, of Bellevue, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, assault on an officer, attempted assault on an officer with a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, and an outstanding warrant.

Costello was lodged in Douglas County Corrections. No troopers were injured in this incident.