Lincoln Police said a man had a blood alcohol level nearly two times the legal limit after a wrong-way crash on O Street.

According to police, Kristopher Colgan had a BAC of .140 when he was involved in a crash near 90th and O around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Colgan was headed west in the eastbound lanes.

Witnesses reported Colgan continued to 84th and O where they pulled him out of his car and kept him on scene until police arrived.