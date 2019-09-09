Man arrested for DUI claimed "seats were moving" when he showed up to the police station

A Grand Island man learns the hard way why you should never do drugs and then drive after.

According to police a Grand Island man was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence of meth after he drove himself to the police station because he thought the seats in his car were moving.

Police say Jose Martinez was arrested following the incident at the police station on Saturday where he admitted to taking meth and then driving.

Police say Martinez was obviously under the influence at the time of his arrest.

Martinez was arrested for DUI, tampering with physical evidence and possession of controlled substance