Man arrested for assault, LPD officer treated at the hospital

Police arrested Gyavanni Hardesty, 20, early Tuesday morning after an assault sent a Lincoln Police officer to the hospital

Officers were called to Colonial Heights Apartments, near 27th Street and Tierra Drive, around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene, they reported seeing Hardesty banging on a car window while a woman was seated inside.

Officers attempted to make contact with Hardesty, but he ran away. According to LPD, Hardesty struggled with officers, kicked, and attempted to spit at the officers.

One officer was treated at the hospital for lacerations to their hands. Another officer suffered abrasions to the knee.

Hardesty was arrested for two counts of third-degree assault on officer, resisting arrest, obstructing arrest, and disturbing the peace.