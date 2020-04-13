Man arrested for assault after slashing another man’s arm

Police officers were called to a Lincoln hospital around 6:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of a man with a stab wound.

The 64-year-old victim had a 3 to 4 inch cut on his left arm. The man told police he was assaulted at his home near 25th and R Streets.

The victim told police Bryn Rusco, 56, became upset with the victim and knocked over things in the home. When the victim asked Rusco to leave the home, he punched the victim in the face.

According to police, the victim tried to defend himself but Rusco pulled out a knife and slashed the victim in the arm.

Officers found Rusco near southwest 40th and west O Street. Rusco had a knife with him at the time of his arrest.

Officers arrested Rusco for second degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.