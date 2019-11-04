Man arrested for assaulting officer at Lincoln sports bar

Lincoln Police arrested a 41-year-old man for resisting arrest and assaulting an officer after an incident at a local sports bar on Sunday.

According to LPD, officers were called to Rosie’s Sports Bar, near 14th and Highway 2, on a disturbance around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Shane Tucker, 41, was contacted by police, but he walked away and began ignoring commands.

Eventually, he lunged at officers, taking himself and two officers to the ground.

The officers were able to handcuff Tucker, but he proceeded to kick one of them multiple times and hit the other in the stomach and knee.

It took a total of six minutes to get Tucker into custody, police said, and he was arrested for assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

